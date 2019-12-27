Two flyovers in Bekasi to be opened in Jan 2020

Bekasi, W Java (ANTARA) – Government of the city of Bekasi, West Java, has ensured that construction of two flyovers in the areas of Rawapanjang and Cipendawa has been completed and will be operational at the start of 2020.

“It is completed, and we are now doing the finishing touches. We plan to open them to the public and inaugurate them on January 2, 2020,” Deputy Mayor of Bekasi Tri Adhianto Tjahjono stated in Bekasi, Friday.

He said that the high vehicular volume through the area often resulted in traffic snarls, especially taking into account the fact that the road is the main access for large vehicles to reach the industrial area in Bantargebang, for which an immediate solution to the congestion issue is required.

Head of the Road and Bridge Development Section at Bekasi City’s Bina Marga and Water Resources Office, Idi Susanto, stated that that the flyovers are ready for use and are awaiting official opening.

He explained that the flyover project on the Siliwangi Road to Bantargebang was funded by the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta through a partnership grant, with the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Processing Site (TPST).

The two points of the overpasses are at the Rawapanjang intersection and in Cipendawa, with a length of 800 meters each.

The grant budget for the two projects reached Rp660 billion, handed out in two phases and was utilized for construction and land acquisition since 2017.

Idi admitted that construction of the two flyovers aimed at reducing the density of traffic flow and concurrently facilitating the access of DKI Jakarta’s garbage trucks to the Bantargebang TPST.

“There are no restrictions on passing vehicles. Large vehicles are allowed to pass through as well,” he added.

Source: Antara News