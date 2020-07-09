TV actor Ridho Ilahi faces drug offense charges: Jakarta police

Jakarta Television actor Ridho Ilahi is charged with a drug offense after forensic laboratory testing confirmed that a drug package he possessed during arrest on June 27, 2020, contained crystal meth, West Jakarta Metropolitan Police stated.

“The drug package contains 5.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine,” Chief of the West Jakarta Metropolitan Police Narcotics Investigation Unit Commissioner Ronaldo Maradona informed local journalists on Wednesday.

Ilahi, who was apprehended during a drug raid operation in the Cibubur area, East Jakarta, on June 27, is still under police custody, pending completion of his dossier that will soon be submitted to the public prosecutor’s office.

During the drug raid, a package of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 0.52 grams, and a broken bong were seized while Ilahi’s drug supplier, identified as AK, was also arrested.

Indonesia’s world of entertainment remains vulnerable to drugs as is apparent from the arrests of several entertainers over consumption and also trade of illicit drugs.

Over the past three years, at least 12 Indonesian entertainers — Ammar Zoni, Rio Reifan, Roro Fitria, Fachri Albar, Fariz RM, Jennifer Dunn, Steve Emmanuel, Zul Zivilia, Jefri Nichol, Tri Retno Prayudati alias Nunung Srimulat, Nanie Darham, and Lucinta Luna — were apprehended by the police and on trial for drug offences.

Speaking in connection with this unfortunate reality, veteran actor Butet Kartaredjasa detested the habit of using illicit drugs by some artists and actresses while averring that only irresponsible people engaged in such acts.

Kartaredjasa opined that the involvement of certain artists in drug-related cases had no connection with their work environment but instead was more likely related to their own personal problems.

“Please do not use the profession of artists as a reason for using addictive drugs. It is not acceptable since being an artist is a noble profession akin to that of journalists,” Kartaredjasa noted, adding that several artists in Indonesia did not use drugs.

Entertainers, who got siphoned into the vicious circle of drugs, should be rehabilitated as long as they are solely drug users and not traffickers.

In facilitating their recovery, Head of Jakarta’s Drug Rehabilitation Center (BNNP), Wahyu Wulandari, has also suggested netizens to refrain from commenting on celebrities embroiled in drug-related cases since stigmatizing them through the use of insensitive language could weigh down heavily and negatively on their psyche.

“Judging and stigmatizing them for their drug use may affect their psychological balance. It could have a detrimental effect on drug users, who have been rehabilitated, and for those, who have not yet been treated at rehab centers,” she cautioned.

Rather than posting discouraging comments and judgments, netizens were advised to help drug users by extending support through constructive comments and helping people accept former drug users in their neighborhoods.

The public’s acceptance will help drug users during their recovery process and prevent them from relapsing into drug use, she pointed out.

Drug dealers in Indonesia have apparently managed to entrap those from the world of entertainment to become part of their most potential market, partly due to their financial strength and lifestyle.

However, the involvement of celebrities in drug offences is indeed a real and grave threat for this nation’s war on drugs since they are public figures, whose popularity has made them influential and drawn several followers in society.

