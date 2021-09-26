Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop visited the Indonesia Pavilion at the 2021 Teknofest exhibition in Istanbul on Thursday.

During the visit, the state-owned aerospace company PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) updated the Turkish vice president of its CN-235 and N-219 aircraft as well as the R-80 aircraft project being built by PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI).

Furthermore, Vice President Oktay praised Indonesia’s aerospace technology, according to a written statement of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Ankara on Saturday.

“Turkey and Indonesia have shared a long-standing close cooperation in the technology sector. I have seen the CN-235 aircraft manufactured by PTDI — which we use for the Turkish Armed Forces and Coast Guard Command — on the runway,” he stated.

While commending Indonesia’s participation in the exhibition, he expressed enthusiasm on witnessing PT RAI’s R-80 aircraft designed by former Indonesian president (the late) BJ Habibie, who was an old friend of former Turkish Prime Minister (the late) Necmettin Erbakan.

“I fully support the partnership between Indonesian and Turkish aerospace industries,” the Turkish Vice President affirmed.

At the conclusion of their visit, the Turkish vice president and speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey received an aircraft model from PTDI as a memento.

Meanwhile, Minister Counselor at the embassy Dionissius Elvan Swasono witnessed the moment.

Indonesia was the honorable guest at the 2021 Teknofest, which is the largest and most prestigious technology festival in the Europe.

A total of nine Indonesian notable educational, research, and technology development institutions had participated in the event.

Apart from PTDI and PT RAI, the institutions comprised National Research and Innovation Agency, state-owned railway vehicles manufacturer PT Industri Kereta Api Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, University of Indonesia, Artha Graha Group, and climate tech start-up Carbon Addons.

Meanwhile, Teknofest is an event to exhibit the achievements and forge partnerships between various technology developers ranging from governmental agencies, research centers, and strategic industries, to educational institutions.

The event, which is held until September 26, 2021, features several activities comprising international technology exhibitions, seminars, and competitions.

Source: Antara News