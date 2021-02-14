Tukul Dam to support food, water resilience: Jokowi

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Tukul Dam in Pacitan, East Java is expected to support food and water resilience in its neighboring areas.

Jokowi at the inauguration of the dam in Pacitan, East Java on Sunday said the dam could supply 300 liters of water per second, with the capacity to reserve 8.7 million cubic meters of water and irrigate 600 hectares of paddy fields.

“The dam, once again has a vital role in flood control, irrigation and raw water supply,” the President said.

He also called on East Java Government and Pacitan District administration to make use of the dam that worth Rp916 billion for the benefit of local people.

“To benefit local people, increase agriculture production, and provide clean water,” Jokowi said.

During the past six years, Jokowi’s administration has constructed 65 dams across the country, including Raknamo and Rotiklot dams in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Tanju and Mila dams in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Tritip dam in East Kalimantan, Gondang dam in Central Java, Sei Gong dam in Riau Islands, Nipah Dam in East Java.

Source: Antara News