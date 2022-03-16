Tsingshan inks deals to swap nickel products for LME delivery – state media

Published by

Reuters UK

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Tsingshan Holding Group has reached agreements with two companies to swap its nickel products with a purer form of the metal to close out large short positions it holds on the London Metal Exchange (LME), state-backed Shanghai Securities News said. The nickel giant, which faces billions of dollars of losses from its short position – a wager that prices will fall – on the LME, needs to source nickel in a form that is accepted by the exchange for physical delivery. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades after prices doubled on March 8 to more than…

