Trump to Widodo: Committed to peace in Indo-Pacific region

Jakarta (ANTARA) – In a message to President Joko Widodo on Indonesia’s 75th Independence Day, US President Donald Trump said the two nations are democratic and committed to promoting world peace and prosperity, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

“On behalf of the United States, with a great sense of joy, I would like to congratulate you and (the) people of Indonesia that celebrated the 75th Independence Day on August 17,” Trump said in his message, a copy of which was made available by the US Embassy and consulate to ANTARA on Monday.

“Through the cooperation to promote our interests, based on the democratic values we adopt together, I believe that we will be able to create an Indo-Pacific region which is really free and open,” he remarked.

Similarities in values between the two countries serve as a capital to establish strategic relations, which currently focus on joint efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Strategic partnership between the US and Indonesia is rooted in common values, deep inter-community relations, and dynamic trade and investment relations,” he continued.

“At this time, which is full of challenges, our common efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 will increasingly deepen our partnership,” he observed.

Source: Antara News