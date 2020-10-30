Trip.com Group LIVE for Trip Global Partner Summit unites industry for the future of travel

Jane Sun, Trip.com Group CEO, on stage at the Trip.com Group Global Partner Summit 2020

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From 10 October, leading online travel services provider, Trip.com Group began the “LIVE for Trip” campaign as part of its “Travel On” initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry.

On 29 October, Trip.com Group held its Global Partner Summit in Chengdu, a key event in the LIVE for Trip campaign. The Global Partner Summit hosted over 2,600 attendees, consisting of 1,000 tourism, 690 accommodation, 290 market, and 230 transportation representatives. Leading global travel brands, including more than 300 hotels and 70 hotel groups, such as InterContinental, Accor, Hyatt, Shimao, Shangri-La, 35 airlines, such as Singapore Airlines, Air France-KLM, Air Macau and 60 plus air ticket vendors came together with Trip.com Group for the development of the travel industry.

At the conference, Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder, James Liang, highlighted the need for “local focus, global vision” when reimagining the travel business, and Trip.com Group’s investment in marketing to innovate the ways in which travel businesses engage with customers. Mr. Liang delved into the trends of increased preferences for high-end, boutique and themed trips, the integration of scenic attractions into destinations, as well as the rise of the night-time economy. “Trip.com Group platforms are no longer just for exchanges between partners and customers, but we now create ourselves, utilizing innovative marketing and content generation to offer greater opportunities and greater value to our users and partners,” said Liang.

James Liang, Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder, speaks at the Trip.com Group Global Partner Summit 2020

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, spoke to attendees on the importance of unity during times of hardship. Sun, who has been acknowledged for her leadership during the pandemic, outlined the vision of digital transformation and innovative marketing that has driven Trip.com Group to play a leading role in the travel revival. Addressing industry leaders, Sun reinforced the importance of cooperation during difficult times and reflected on the important decisions the Group took to support industry partners during the pandemic. Looking ahead, Sun highlighted the success of the innovations and enhancement of services developed by Trip.com Group, and the beacon these were for the future global travel recovery.

Speaking on the road to recovery for the hotel industry, Ray Chen, CEO of Accommodation Business Trip.com Group, shared how Trip.com Group is leading the way. Trip.com Group’s improved property service index supports hotel partners to improve their services and provides customers with a clear metric to choose their desired property. This process has seen Trip.com Group platforms transform from a purchasing to a content marketing platform. “This transformation allows our platforms to host more comprehensive content such as pictures, reviews, videos and labels, thereby enhance user experience and meet the complex needs of users,” said Chen.

Focusing on the evolution of travel marketing, Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group, shared with attendees the expansion of Trip.com Group’s innovative marketing approaches. “Trip.com Group has upgraded its marketing performance to drive its business evolution,” Bo Sun said. Through the integration of data, developing a content ecosystem, and creating immersive experiences for users, Trip.com Group is pushing its business and the industry forward. The success of Trip.com Group livestreams, that as of October 28 have generated USD 360 million in GMV, have proven that the future of travel marketing is using content-oriented innovation to engage users and offer partners greater opportunities.

The gathering of the Global Partner Summit marked an important step for the further recovery of the travel industry and helped to form stronger bonds between industry sectors and representatives. This event is an important element in the comprehensive approach Trip.com Group is taking to revitalize global travel, providing insight into the Group’s valuable experience, examining emerging trends and uniting the travel industry to build connections and share knowledge on the new-normal of travel.

