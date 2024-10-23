Treasury Department Affirms Budget Cap for ‘Half-Half North’ Campaign at 24 Billion Baht



Bangkok: The Treasury Department has confirmed that the budget for the “Half-Half North” tourism stimulus campaign will not exceed 24 billion baht. The government has stated that it has sufficient funding sources and clarified that the budget for distributing 10,000 baht in Phase 2 will not be utilized for this purpose. The proposal for the Integrated Entertainment Venue Act is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet after October.

According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Minister of Finance Mr. Chulaphan Amornvivat discussed the ongoing process concerning the extension of the tourism stimulus project. He indicated that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has yet to determine the budgetary framework, with discussions on the precise budget allocation still pending. The previous budget for similar projects, which totaled around 24 billion baht, was allocated over several phases and episodes, rather than in a single economic stimulus effort.

Mr. Chulaphan addressed the speculation about the 24 billion baht budget

figure for the Northern travel project, stating that no conclusion has been reached and he personally believes it will not reach that amount. He emphasized that the government has various funding channels and will assess the required budget before deciding on the source of funds. Potential sources include the normal budget, central budget, or the Ministry of Finance’s budget for smaller amounts.

Regarding concerns about using the 180 billion baht earmarked for the economic stimulus project involving a 10,000 baht digital wallet, Mr. Chulaphan confirmed that no decision has been made. He reassured that both projects will proceed independently with no impact on the funding, due to the government’s multiple financial options.

Mr. Chulaphan also provided an update on the proposal for the Integrated Entertainment Business Act, which is undergoing preparation by the Ministry of Finance. It is not scheduled for presentation to the Cabinet in the immediate future, and no timeline has been confirmed for November. He

noted that he was not privy to discussions at a recent coalition government meeting, as he did not attend.

Source: Thai News Agency