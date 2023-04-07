Transportation ministry urges airlines to apply affordable fares

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Directorate General of Air Transportation of the Ministry of Transportation appealed to airlines serving domestic flight routes to apply affordable economy-class passenger fares for the public.This was done after taking into account the current conditions, wherein the people’s purchasing power has not recovered as expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director General of Air Transportation at the ministry, Maria Kristi Endah Murni, in an official statement received here on Friday, called for the need to heed to the warning ahead of the 2023 Eid homecoming season. “Entering the Eid holiday period, the need for air transportation services has also increased. Therefore, we urge airlines to consider implementing affordable economy class passenger fares for the public,” Murni stated. Based on the ministry’s projections, the homecoming flow is forecast to peak on April 19-21, 2023, while the return flow is estimated to peak on April 24-25, 2023. Hence, Murni emphasized the need for making passenger distribution arrangements so as to avoid passenger pile-ups during the peak of the homecoming and return traffic. “The implementation of affordable economy class passenger fares is one of the choices that can be made by airlines by preparing economy class ticket price promos while still referring to the applicable laws and regulations,” she stated. She also expressed optimism that this step would be able to encourage the recovery of the aviation sector while supporting the ease of mobility of people going home by using air transportation. In addition, the implementation of air transportation for Eid 2023 is also expected to have a direct impact on increasing the capacity and production capability of air transport for passengers, cargo, and postal services nationally.

Source: Antrara News Agency