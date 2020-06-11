TransNusa plans resumption of eastern Indonesian flights on June 22

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara Local airline PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri plans to resume flights on the eastern Indonesian routes on June 22 amid the East Nusa Tenggara provincial administration’s endeavors to fight the global novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

On June 22, flights will operate on only some routes, while services will remain terminated on other flight routes until June 30, the local airline management noted in a statement made available to ANTARA here, Thursday.

Flights will operate on the Kupang-Ruteng-Kupang, Kupang-Bawaja-Kupang, Kupang-Alor-Kupang, Kupang-Larantuka-Kupang, Kupang-Waingapu-Kupang, and Kupang-Tambolaka-Kupang routes, according to the company.

All passengers must meet the COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to board the TransNusa aircraft as part of the endeavors to contain the spread of this deadly virus, including presenting documents to confirm they are healthy and not contracted the COVID-19 disease.

The health documents are issued by doctors from credible health centers and hospitals. The passengers are also required to possess official notifications of having been tested negative for symptoms of coronavirus.

They can obtain further necessary information on the conditions applied on the Indonesian Health Ministry’s official website http://sinkarkes.kemkes.go.id/ehac.

Moreover, all passengers have to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their departure time since the airport authorities will thoroughly check all necessary documents before allowing them to proceed to the check-in counters, the airline revealed.

On May 27, 2020, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had unveiled his plan to expand the enforcement of the new normal order if the transmission of COVID-19 significantly declines in the selected areas.

A day earlier, he had spoken about the deployment of TNI and police personnel at crowded points in four provinces and 25 cities and districts to secure the imposition of the COVID-19-related new normal order.

He also reviewed preparations for enforcing the standard operating procedures and preventive measures for halting the spread of COVID-19 in public areas, such as Central Jakarta’s MRT stations and shopping malls in Bekasi, West Java.

President Jokowi highlighted that the government’s decision would require people to adopt a more disciplined approach in implementing healthcare protocols in all sectors of life, including bureaucracy, economy, and daily activities.

The order to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 incorporates new values and norms, supported by the three basic mechanisms of an early detection system; a healthcare protocol system; and a system for disseminating information on COVID-19 preventive measures.

Source: Antara News