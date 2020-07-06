TransJakarta plans to start operating 100 electric buses by 2020-end

Jakarta PT Transportation Jakarta (TransJakarta) plans to operate 100 electric buses in the capital city by 2020-end to support the Jakarta Blue Sky Program initiated by the Jakarta provincial government.

“We only have two electric buses for the trial run. We, the TransJakarta management, have planned to conduct a trial run of 100 buses until the end of the year,” TransJakarta Director Sardjono Jhony Tjitrokusumo remarked after a memorandum of understanding was inked between TransJakarta and Bakrie Autoparts for the trial run of the EV1 electric bus serving Balai Kota (the City Hall)-Blok M route at the TransJakarta Office here on Monday.

The electric bus plying on the Balai Kota-Blok M route will serve passengers on a daily basis at a 45-minute frequency, starting from 10 a.m. local time to 8 p.m. local time.

During the trial period, passengers can ride free of charge but are required to insert their electronic wallet cards into the “Tap On Bus” machine installed on the bus.

TransJakarta has two electric buses and is partnering with the BYD brand holders to conduct a trial run of the environment-friendly vehicles on the streets of the capital.

PT Bakrie Autoparts, as a BYD agent in Indonesia, used two K9-model single low-entry buses and a C6 medium bus type during the trial.

“Certainly, it is far from noisy. The bus operates without any sound and certainly does not emit any smoke since it runs on electricity,” Sardjono expounded.

During the trial period, the performance of electric buses will be jointly evaluated and verified by Bakrie Autoparts, TransJakarta, Independent Consultants, and the Jakarta Transportation Agency.

“After three months, we will both see what it looks like, if it is worth it and whether their numbers will be increased and promoted,” he stated.

The two electric buses, operated on a trial basis, have met the eligibility standards as stipulated in the Indonesian Transportation Ministry’s regulations.

In 2019, TransJakarta had conducted an electric bus trial run in several tourist areas, including Ancol, Monas, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, and Kota Tua.

Source: Antara News