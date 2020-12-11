Trans-Sumatra Toll Road project to create new economic areas: KSP

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Trans-Sumatra Toll Road, which has been deemed a priority project in the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), is expected to create new economic areas, the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) has said.

While chairing a meeting for the acceleration of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road project in Palembang, South Sumatra on Friday, Deputy I of KSP, Febry C Tetelepta, said that the construction of a toll road, especially in South Sumatra province, will have a positive impact on society.

“The positive impact will be the growth of new economic areas. In addition, there need to be opportunities for local entrepreneurs to fill and run their business in the toll road rest area,” Febry said in a statement released in Jakarta on Friday.

Apart from being a major project, the President has also designated the Trans-Sumatra toll road as a National Strategic Project under Presidential Decree 109/2020.

Therefore, according to Febry, the presence of the toll road infrastructure is not only intended to facilitate transportation for the movement of people in the cities, but also encourage economic growth in the surrounding areas.

“The toll exit must also be well-planned so that the local area can grow,” Febry suggested at the meeting.

He also expressed his appreciation of the support given by all parties for the commitment to accelerate the project, especially in terms of land acquisition. The original target for completing land acquisition was 2022.

“But, in this meeting, we all agreed to try to finish it by 2021,” Febry informed.

In South Sumatra, there are several toll roads currently under construction, including the 126.7-km Indralaya-Muara Enim Simpang section that passes through Ogan Ilir, Muara Enim, and Prabumulih.

Work is also proceeding on the Palembang-Betung section, which is a part of the 69-km-long Kayu Agung-Palembang-Betung section that passes through Ogan Komering Ilir, Ogan Ilir, Pelembang, and Banyuasin, and the 134-km Betung-Tempino-Jambi section, which passes through Banyuasin, Musi Banyuasin, and Muaro Jambi.

Representatives of all local governments who were present at the meeting gave their full support to the construction of toll roads as a National Strategic Project traversing their territory, according to the statement released by KSP.

Deputy Mayor of Prabumulih, Andriansyah Fikri, who was also present at the meeting, expressed his support for the project, but asked that care be taken to ensure the development process does not have a negative impact on the environment in his area.

“We hope that the construction of this toll road does not destroy the nature in Prabumulih,” Fikri stated.

The Trans-Sumatra Toll Road, which will connect areas on a 2,987-km stretch along the island of Sumatra from Lampung to Aceh, has been deemed a Strategic Priority Project (Major Project) in the RPJMN 2020-2024 and a National Strategic Project (Perpres 109/2020), whose development continues to be accelerated by President Joko Widodo’s administration. (INE)

Source: Antara News