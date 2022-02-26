Trade Secretary Kicks Off Three-Leg Asia Trip With Trade Talks In Jakarta

Published by
International Trade Secretary co-hosts first ever Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) with Indonesia on first leg of Asia-Pacific visitTrade talks with Indonesia are first step towards stronger economic ties with Southeast Asia’s largest economyTrevelyan will visit Japan and Singapore as UK enters final stage of negotiations to join £8.4 trillion Trans-Pacific Partnership trade blocThe International Trade Secretary today (23 February) launched top-level trade discussions in Jakarta as part of a visit to the Indo-Pacific region. Anne-Marie Trevelyan joined her counterpart, Trade Minister…