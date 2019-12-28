Towering inferno engulfs Tentrem Hotel’s Semarang project

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA) – A fire blazed through four floors of the Tentrem Hotel project on Gajah Mada Street in Semarang, Central Java, on Saturday morning.

Central Semarang Police Chief AKP Didi Dewantoro confirmed the incident that took place at 4 a.m. local time.

Fire broke out on the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the project’s southern tower.

The Semarang Tentrem Hotel Project is divided into two towers on the North and South sides.

The services of four fire trucks were sought at the scene to immediately douse the fire.

Dewantoro had yet to confirm the cause of the hotel fire. The project is located in proximity to Semarang’s Simpang Lima area.

“The scene of the fire is still being examined,” he added.

Source: Antara News