Tourists Flock to Cold Weather Destinations in Northern Thailand.



Doi Inthanon: Doi Inthanon is bustling with tourists flocking to experience the cold weather, with the lowest temperature at 10 degrees Celsius, while Loei Province is equally cold, with Phu Ruea peak remaining in the single digits at 9 degrees Celsius. Tourists flocked to experience the cold weather on Doi Inthanon, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai Province. This morning at the top of the mountain, the temperature was 10 degrees Celsius. At the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, it was 12 degrees Celsius. The weather was cold and there was thick fog, so much so that it was hard to see within 5 meters. Cars going up had to turn on their headlights. It is expected that the temperature will drop further after continuous rain for 2-3 days.

According to Thai News Agency, while in Loei Province, it is equally cold, especially on the mountaintop of Phu Ruea National Park, this morning the temperature dropped to single digits at 9 degrees Celsius. Many tourists, both Thai and foreign, have come up to experience the cold weath

er, see the beautiful sea of fog floating in front of them and flowing among the green mountains. Meanwhile, at the mountaintop tourist attractions in the area, such as Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Loei Highland Agricultural Research and Development Center, Phu Ruea District, the average temperature is only about 13-14 degrees Celsius.