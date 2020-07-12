Tourism minister welcomes Lake Toba named as UNESCO’s Global Geopark

Jakarta :Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Board WishnutamaKusubandio welcomed the UNESCO’s decision to include Danau Toba in North Sumatra as one of its Global Geoparks.

The Minister said in a statement received here Sunday that Lake Toba has become one of the super priority tourism destinations that has received a world-class certification from the UNESCO Global Geopark, making it even more well known in the international level.

Most importantly, it will bring benefits to local people.

“Lake Toba can be the source of earnings for the people, with high potentials to be developed into a tourism destination. Combining three potentials including geodiversity, biodiversity, and cultural diversity, Lake Toba plays an important role in upholding the tourism sector,” he said.

He further explained that through a sustainable geotourism development, the people are expected to have opportunities to expand their local products, culture, and creation of jobs.

“This appointment gives Indonesia an opportunity and responsibility to boost economic expansion and sustainable development in the area,” he continued.

Lake Toba was named as one of UNESCO’s Global Geoparks at the 209th UNESCO Executive Board Assembly in Paris, France, on July 2.

Lake Toba made it to the UNESCO list after being assessed and decided by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council at the IV UNESCO Global Geoparks International Conference in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, in 2019.

