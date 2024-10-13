Tourism Boost in Northern Thailand: Half-Half Travel North Campaign Launched by Tourism Minister Surawong



BANGKOK: In a major push to revitalize tourism in Northern Thailand, Tourism Minister Mr. Surawong Thienthong has officially launched the “Half-Half Travel North” campaign. The initiative, which starts on November 1st, aims to entice tourists by covering half of their travel expenses, up to 800 baht, with the tourists paying the remaining cost. This campaign encompasses 17 northern provinces, including prominent tourist destinations like Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Surawong emphasized that the campaign was formulated after his visits to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, where he engaged with local tourism operators to understand their challenges. The feedback has led to the proposal of several solutions, some of which will be funded directly by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, while others require approval from the Cabinet.

The initiative is not just about financial incentives; it also includes cultural engagements like the Loi Krathong festivals in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, w

hich are expected to draw significant tourist numbers. With the local operators preparing to restore their businesses to pre-pandemic conditions, the campaign is seen as a critical step towards economic recovery in the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry is addressing the need for more supportive measures such as low-interest loans for tourism operators. However, the proposal for these loans has been delayed as it requires revisions to make the criteria more accessible, especially for small operators. These adjustments are crucial to ensure that the benefits of the campaign and additional support measures are distributed equitably among all operators.