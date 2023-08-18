Toshiba Launches Automotive 40V N-Channel Power MOSFETs with New Package that Contributes to High Heat Dissipation and Size Reduction of Automotive Equipment

;figure class=”figure-image” id=”fgimage_1Kawasaki, Japan–(ANTARA/Business Wire)– tmlToshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs, “tmlXPJR6604PB” and “tmlXPJ1R004PB,” that use Toshiba’s new S-TOGL (Small Transistor Outline Gull-wing Leads) package with U-MOS IX-H process chips. Volume shipments start today.Safety-critical applications like autonomous driving systems ensure reliability through redundant design, with the result that they integrate more devices and require more mounting space than standard systems. Accordingly, advancing size reductions in automotive equipment requires power MOSFETs that can be mounted at high current densities.

XPJR6604PB and XPJ1R004PB use Toshiba’s new S-TOGL package (7.0mm8.44mm[1]) which features a post-less structure unifying the source connective part and outer leads. A multi-pin structure for the source leads decreases package resistance.

The combination of the S-TOGL package and Toshiba’s U-MOS IX-H process achieve a significant On-resistance reduction of 11% against Toshiba’s TO-220SM (W) package product[2], which has the same thermal resistance characteristics. The new package also cuts the required mounting area by approximately 55% against the TO-220SM(W) package. On top of this, the 200A drain current rating of the new package is higher than Toshiba’s similarly sized K + package (6.5mm9.5mm[1]), enabling high current flow. Overall, the S-TOGL package realizes high-density and compact layouts, reduces the size of automotive equipment, and contributes to high heat dissipation.

Since automotive equipment is used in extreme temperature environments, the reliability of surface mounting solder joints is a critical consideration. The S-TOGL package uses gull-wing leads that reduce mounting stress, improving the reliability of the solder joint.

ssuming that multiple devices will be connected in parallel for applications requiring higher-current operation, Toshiba supports grouping shipment[3] for the new products, in which the gate threshold voltage is used for grouping. This allows designs using product groups with small characteristic variation.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up of power semiconductor products and contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality with more user-friendly, high-performance power devices.

Applications

Automotive equipment: inverters, semiconductor relays, load switches, motor drives, etc.

Features

New S-TOGL package: 7.0mm8.44mm (typ.)

Large drain current rating:

XPJR6604PB: ID=200A

XPJ1R004PB: ID=160A

AEC-Q101 qualified

IATF 16949/PPAP available[4]

Low On-resistance :

XPJR6604PB: RDS(ON)=0.53m (typ.) (VGS=10V)

XPJ1R004PB: RDS(ON)=0.8m (typ.) (VGS=10V)

Notes:

[1] Typical package size, including leads.

[2] TKR74F04PB housed in a TO-220SM (W) package.

[3] Toshiba can offer grouping shipment, in which the gate threshold voltage range is 0.4V for each reel. However, specifying a specific group is not possible. Please contact Toshiba sales representatives for more details.

[4] Please contact Toshiba sales representatives for more details.

Main Specifications

Main Specifications

Follow the links below for more on the new products.

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba Automotive MOSFETs.

S-TOGL is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation.

Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

