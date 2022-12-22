Toshiba Introduces high-quality TV models in Thailand as the Official TV of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Toshiba TV

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The World Cup has just come to an end while the love of sports continues. Toshiba TV, the official TV of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is introducing its cutting-edge TV models in Thailand market.

In collaborating with the most prestigious football matches, Toshiba TV demonstrates its commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. The company has 70 years of history in TV with strong DNA of inventions and innovation. Toshiba TV has impressed people worldwide with its stylish design and high display quality since 1952.

True-to-life visuals and heart-pounding sound are the hallmarks of Toshiba TVs. This gives FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans a truly mesmerizing and realistic viewing experience. Innovative features such as Smartphone Remote TV and Voice Control are backed by cutting-edge operating systems.

This year, Toshiba TV achieved enormous success. Based on cumulative annual volume share, it became the number one TV brand in Japan. Besides, Toshiba ranked among the top five TV brands during the 1212 Shopee campaign this year.

There’s no doubt that Toshiba TV offers quality products. The company has combined technological resources including REGZA Engine and Accurate image analysis power to meet the demands of the Thai market. The REGZA Power Audio PRO is equipped with a Power Bass Booster to produce powerful sound. With Dolby Atmos, users will be able to enhance their entertainment with a surround sound experience like no other, which has been specially tuned by a Japanese laboratory to provide a movie theater-like experience.

TVS REGZA Corporation’s Thailand Office has partnered with Thailand’s leading e-commerce platforms, SHOPEE and LAZADA. The following high-quality models are available at affordable prices.

E31KP: HD clarity, adjust the virtual image in every dimension. Realistic sound system using Dolby Audio on VIDAA operation, connect the app at your fingertips, size 32,43 inches.

E330LP: With MEMC 60 Hz technology, smoother images for both TV and multimedia signals. Designed to support 4K resolution images, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, and Precision Color. Support wireless devices such as mobile phones (Android) on VIDAA operating systems, screen sizes 43,50,55 inches.

More models available: X9900L Series, Z770 Series, M550L Series, C350L Series, V35 Series, S25 Series.

For more about Toshiba, please visit:

Shopee: https://th.xiapibuy. com/toshiba_tv_official

Lazada: https://www.lazada.co.th/shop/ toshiba-tv

Photo: https://www. globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/ AttachmentNg/104e072b-24df- 4e10-93e6-f4dec620e493

Contact: Tim Neesh tim198515@gmail.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8718727