Toraja, Pantar Airports can drive economic growth: Jokowi

Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed belief that Toraja Airport in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi, and Pantar Airport in Alor, East Nusa Tenggara, could become the drivers of economic growth.

Jokowi conveyed the statement during the inauguration of the Toraja and Pantar airports in Tana Toraja District, South Sulawesi, on Thursday, which was witnessed virtually in Jakarta.

“These two airports are expected to boost regional economic growth, create more jobs, and trigger and revive new economic centers,” the president noted in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi, on Thursday.

The president inaugurated two airports — Toraja and Pantar — in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi.

The head of state noted that the Toraja Airport will boost connectivity and the development of tourism.

“Later, from Makassar, Bali, Jakarta, Bandung, we can go directly to Tana Toraja to see Kete Kesu, Pango-Pango. I have been here once, but I have never seen all of this,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the president noted that Pantar Airport would be a viable alternative in the event of unconducive weather at sea.

Source: Antara News