Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work announced



Anphabe, the consulting firm that provides Employer Brand and Happy Workforce solutions, has announced the annual list of Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work for 2023.

The rankings are based on the findings of the independent Vietnam Best Places to Work survey, which polled 63,878 experienced workers from 18 industry groups and 9,638 students from 113 universities.

The survey was conducted from April to September 2023, measuring the employer brand attractiveness of 752 companies and also evaluating the latest trends in talent, human resources and working environment in the country.

The evaluation model and methodology were verified by market research firm Intage Vietnam.

Nestlé Vietnam gained the top spot in the large enterprises category followed by Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, Vingroup, ACECOOK Vietnam, AEON Vietnam, DHG Pharmaceutical JSC, CJ Foods Vietnam, and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank.

PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company topped the medium enterprises category, followed by JOLLIBEE Vietnam

, Generali Vietnam Life Insurance, BMB STEEL, JABIL Vietnam, McDonald’s Vietnam, IMEXPHARM Corporation, and ADP Group.

In the category of Top 50 Best Employer of Choice by Vietnam Students, the winners were Nestlé Vietnam (third consecutive year), PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company (third consecutive year), AEON Vietnam (second consecutive year), ACECOOK Vietnam (third consecutive year), and Honda Vietnam (third consecutive year).

The annual workplace environment ranking, done by Anphabe and endorsed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is now in its tenth year./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency