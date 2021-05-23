Tokyo Olympics remains on schedule: Indonesia’s Olympic Committee

Jakarta (ANTARA) – International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed to all National Olympic Committees (NOC) that the Tokyo Olympics remains to be held on schedule, on July 23-August 8.

Secretary General of the Indonesia’s Olympic Committee (KOI) Fery Kono made the statement towards the growing uncertainties over the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that have led to waves of rejection from Japanese citizens because it was deemed unsafe to be held due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“So, there is no delay until now,” he confirmed.

Kono explained that the Indonesian contingents continue to prepare themselves for the greatest sport event in the world, moreover several qualification matches are still running.

In addition, KOI had already held some regular meetings with Chief de Mission or Chairman of Tokyo Olympics Contingents Rosan P Roeslani to discuss about the team’s preparations and plans during in Tokyo later.

“We have already had a meeting with Chief de Mission to discuss about the preparations, starting from the accreditation, estimated number of teams, accommodation, transportation during in Tokyo and everything the contingent team is in charge of,” he said.

Several Indonesian athletes who have passed the qualifications and are ready to go to the Tokyo Olympics are Lalu Muhammad Zohri (athletics), Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Chairunisa from archery, Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Thayiba ( shooting), Rifda Irfanaluthfi from gymnastics, and Mutiara rahma Putri/Melani from rowing.

The number of athletes will continue to increase since there are several athletes who have passed the qualifications but, yet to be confirmed to go, such as two weightlifters, namely Eko Yuli Irawan and Windy Cantika.

Furthermore, as many as 11 Indonesia’s badminton athletes have also secured their positions and they are expected to be able to retain the gold medal tradition when in Tokyo later.

Source: Antara News