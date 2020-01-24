Toga Limited Announces Engagements of Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP and Baker + Hostetler

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited, a Nevada corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: TOGL), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP and Baker + Hostetler LLP as legal representation for our securities and general legal matters.

The Company is excited to add these renowned professionals to the team.

