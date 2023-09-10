to go out of service, 4 policemen help the accused of killing highway police


Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army issues an order for four police officers to be temporarily removed from service. After being prosecuted for the crime of helping the accused murder a highway police officer.



Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, Acting Highway Police Commander Ordered 4 police officers to be removed from service for the time being. After finding out that he was being prosecuted for the crime of assisting the accused in the murder of a highway police officer. – Thai News Agency



Source: Thai News Agency

