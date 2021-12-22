Published by

Philippine Star

As the principal leader and most powerful influencer on the direction of events in the country, the next president faces many challenges. Good job creation. Major attention will naturally be focused on the direction of improving the record on job creation. I mean “good” jobs. I do not mean the uncertain and low-paying jobs that we find in the ever-enlarging “informal market” when job opportunities in organized businesses are not expanding enough. Inevitably, that issue relates to the attraction of foreign direct investments. Turning the tide on FDIs. If the next president can change the trickl…

Read More