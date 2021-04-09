TNI task force distributes bags to students at Indonesia-PNG border

Indonesian soldiers of the mechanized infantry battalion 512/QY handed out school bags to kindergarten students near the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea borders in Keerom District, Papua Province.

“The activity conducted by the Arso XIII border post is also aimed at boosting the spirit of students of the Tunas Harapan kindergarten to study more diligently and fostering emotional ties between Indonesian soldiers and children and people in the border area,” Commander of the Mechanized Infantry Battalion 512/QY Task Force Lt Col Taufik Hidayat noted in a written statement released on Friday.

The activity is the manifestation of the Indonesian military’s (TNI’s) care for the education of the Indonesian younger generation in the border area, he noted.

“The TNI task force (is called upon) to help the local government promote the educational sector in the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, headmaster of the Tunas Harapan Kindergarten Titin was delighted to see the members of the Arso XIII border post, led by its commander 1st Lt Suwandi, pay a visit to the kindergarten to distribute school bags to the students.

“I would like to thank the TNI and hope they would frequently visit the kindergarten while they are stationed at the Arso XII border post,” she stated.

Source: Antara News