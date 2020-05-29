TNI, police form database command post for health protocol monitoring

Jakarta The Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and Indonesian Police (Polri) jointly formed a database command to monitor public adherence to health protocols in Central Jakarta while implementing Large-Scale Social Distancing (PSBB) measures and the new normal scenario.

“Indeed, we, from the Menteng Police Sector (Polsek), Kodim, and Koramil (the local military offices), have readied a post that we will form into a mini post to collect data on violations and distribution in Central Jakarta, and the data will be updated later at both the Kodim (military regional command) and Polres (police resort),” Menteng Police Chief Andjuct Senior Commissioner Guntur Muhammad Tariq remarked here on Thursday night.

Violations under monitoring encompass those not wearing gloves and masks and also not following physical distancing outlined in the health protocol of both PSBB and the new normal.

“We will also distribute masks in addition to educating the public. The data will offer an insight into the behavior of the public, including their compliance with the health protocol. Everything will be recorded in the command post,” he explained.

The database command posts will be set up at eight locations in Central Jakarta, while monitoring posts will be formed at MRT stations along Jalan MH Thamrin and on each floor of shopping centers, among others.

“I think all regions in Indonesia can take a cue from this. Such a post can be useful, especially at the MH Thamrin Avenue,” he remarked.

The officers-in-charge will comprise 75 percent from the military and 25 percent from the police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jakarta increased to 103, slightly lower than 105 on the previous day.

The capital city has, so far, recorded a total of 6,929 confirmed cases, with 1,719 recoveries and 514 deaths as of Thursday.

“Meanwhile, 2,055 inpatients are still undergoing medical treatment and 2,641 people are self-isolating at home,” Head of the Jakarta Health Office Ani Ruspitawati noted here on Thursday.

The Jakarta Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Response has also registered a total of 17,069 asymptomatic carriers.

Source: Antara News