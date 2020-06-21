TMII reopens ahead of implementation of new normal

Jakarta The Beautiful Indonesia in Miniature Park (TMII) tourist area reopened this Saturday, with a promo offer of entry for two people at the price of one ticket, valid until June 30, 2020.

The manager has limited the number of visitors and necessitated online purchase of tickets available on the official TMII website.

In line with the health protocols for applying the new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several regulations have been put in place. Visitors must wear masks while visiting the tourist area, apply physical and social distancing measures, especially when they are in a queue, waiting rooms, places of worship, and other areas, as well as practice handwashing.

The TMII manager has provided several places to wash hands in each unit, museum, bridge, and other rides.

TMII personnel will check the visitors’ body temperature to ensure they are in good health, while disinfectant liquid will be sprayed on the visitors’ vehicles at the entrance gate.

The manager of TMII uploaded the initial seconds of the opening of the tour on its Instagram page some three hours ago.

Some visitors, wearing masks and helmets, were seen riding bicycles while touring the large park.

Apart from revisiting the experience of going around Indonesia, visitors can also know more about Jungle Heroes at the Bird Park of TMII.

Jakarta is currently extending its large-scale social distancing measure while transitioning to the new normal.

Source: Antara News