Thua Thien Hue strives to become centrally run city by 2025DSI arrests accused of importing luxury cars to evade taxes worth more than 10 million baht

Hanoi: Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a plan to turn Thua Thien Hue into a centrally run city by 2025 and a typical heritage city of Vietnam by 2030.

To realise the goal, Thua Thien Hue will develop synchronous and modern infrastructure, especially in the fields of transportation, smart urban areas, and natural disaster prevention.

The province will promote its potential and strategic location – the gateway to the East – West economic corridor with unique culture and history, focusing on tangible and intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO while tapping diverse natural resources of the Huong River, Ngu Mountain, and Tam Giang – Cau Hai Lagoon.

Thua Thien Hue has identified breakthrough stages including developing a heritage urban system combining modern, smart urban areas on the basis of preserving and promoting heritage values. The city will also take advantage of coastal urban areas and implement high economic competitiveness, and adaptation to climate change

.

Another focus is building Thua Thien Hue into a strong marine economic centre in the country, accelerating the growth of processing, manufacturing and electricity production industries from green energy sources. The province also prioritises attracting large high-tech projects with high value-added potential.

According to the plan, Thua Thien Hue will have three urban centres, including the city of Hue, the northwest region and the southeast region. In particular, the city of Hue is divided into the northern and southern districts on either side of the Huong River.

The urban area in the northwest includes Phong Dien town, Quang Dien and A Luoi districts, of which Phong Dien serves as a central urban area associated with Dien Loc Port and Phong Dien Industrial Park. Industrial urban development is the driving force in the north of the province, and a gateway to Quang Tri, Quang Binh provinces and countries in the Mekong sub-region.

The southeast urban area comprises Phu Vang district, Phu Loc district, N

am Dong district, developing Chan May area into a tier-3 urban area – a smart, modern city associated with Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone.

The province will focus on three growth drivers, namely the Complex of Hue Monuments, the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone and the Phong Dien Industrial Park.

Thua Thien Hue aims to have an average economic growth rate of up to 10% a year by 2030 and an average GRDP per capita of 6,000 USD, along with an urbanisation rate of 70%. The province also strives to lead the country in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), and the Administrative Reform Index (PAR Index)./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Bangkok, Department of Special Investigation Join in the arrest of Ms. Ranchaya or Kanitha, the suspect under a special case arrest warrant. -is a company that imports luxury cars, the Porsche Cayenne brand Avoided over 10 million baht in taxes

They were charged with bringing goods that had passed or were going through customs procedures into the Kingdom by intentionally avoiding paying duties. They were arrested at the edge of the sidewalk on the side of the road in Soi Thipwaree, Phra Nakhon District.

The operation to follow up and arrest the accused according to the arrest warrant in the special case – is in accordance with the orders. which is assigned to the Center for Investigation, Stalking and Reporting which is a unit directly under command Organize an operation team to follow up and arrest the accused according to an arrest warrant – especially an arrest warrant that is close to expiring its statute of limitations. To bring in those accused of committing crimes who are still on the loose. Going i

nto the justice process.

Source: Thai News Agency