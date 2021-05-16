Three Papuan armed group members shot in Ilaga: Nemangkawi Task Force

The joint military-police counter-insurgency task force shot three members of the armed criminal group which the government has declared as a terrorist group, in Mayumberi, Ilaga of Puncak District, Papua on Sunday.

Two members of the group were killed and another was injured in an exchange of fire between Operation Nemangkawi, as the task force is known, and the Lekagak Telenggen Group in Mayumberi Bridge at 03.19 Eastern Indonesian Time (WIT), the task force said in a statement.

“At 04.12 WIT the TNI/Polri (the Indonesian Military/Indonesian Police) has shot three members of the Lekagak Telenggen terrorist group. Two terrorist were killed and one managed to escape,” a spokesman of the task force Senior Commissioner M. Iqbal Alqudusy said.

The police has swept the area and chased one escaped KKB member.

“One group member ran away carrying one AK47 assault rifle taken from the dead terrorist,” he said.

The police has conducted a crime scene investigation and seized a Moser 7.62 rifle, a handy talkie, 17 bullets, four bullet sleeves. They also found bodies of the two dead terrorists.

Alqudusy noted, the military and police would continue to hunt the armed criminal group in the area of Mimika, Intan Jaya, Nduga and Ilaga (MINI Zone).

However he assured that the situation in Ilaga City remains conducive and people carry out their daily activities as usual.

“Public activities has run normally, in churches, kiosks and market with many buyers and sellers,” he said.

Earlier on Friday (May 14) the task force has shot dead Wandis Enimbo, a personal aide of Lesmin Waker, the commander of Pintu Angin Troops, part of the Lekagak Telenggen Group.

Lesmin Waker was shot dead by the joint troops in an exchange of fire in Wuloni Village of Ilaga on Thursday (May 13).

The TNI/Polri has deployed more personnel to Ilaga since early May to catch members of the armed criminal group that have been declared a terrorist group by the government.

Source: Antara News