Three Indonesian provinces to receive grants from US MCC

Pekanbaru (ANTARA) – Three Indonesian provinces will receive Rp4 trillion in grants from the US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to finance several development programs/ National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said.

“The fund will be used to help micro small and medium businesses (MSMEs) and infrastructure as part of efforts to develop green economy. One of the provinces is Riau that meets requirements for the grant,” Suharso who is also chief of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) said in Pekanbaru, Riau, on Saturday.

The other two provinces are South Sumatra and North Sulawesi.

Suharso in the capacity as the general chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) visited Pekanbaru on Saturday to attend the meeting of the party’s provincial executive board.

Riau will receive Rp1.7 trillion in grants from the US MCC. In total, the three provinces will receive Rp4 trillion in grants from the US MCC, he said in his reply to Riau Governor Syamsuar’s question about the grant.

.

“Of course, I praised the Riau provincial government for its seriousness in obtaining the funds so that it meets the criteria to receive the grant,” he said.

The grant will be disbursed to finance the development of roads, industrial estates, downstream palm oil industry and agriculture.

“The MCC grant will focus on the development of infrastructure to boost economic growth and reduce poverty rate,” he said.

Source: Antara News