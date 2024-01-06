Three alien mother and child pairs found illegally begging



Bangkok, M.D. sends a rapid response team from CRES together with Lumpini Police Station to the area in front of a convenience store on Sukhumvit Soi 11. They found three alien mother and child pairs illegally begging. Send them for DNA testing to prove their identity. blood relationship

Ms. Sarah Binyao, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security), as chair of the working group driving the Center for Accelerating the Management of People’s Welfare (CCSA), said that in the case of a post via social media Cambodian child beggars were seen sitting and begging in front of a convenience store, 7-11, Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok. On the night of January 5, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., a team of officials from the Bangkok Homeless Protection Center Department of Social Development and Welfare (DPS), which is a rapid action team The Center for Accelerating People’s Welfare Manageme

nt (C.R.S.), Ministry of Human Rights, has visited the area together with Police team at Lumpini Police Station to organize beggars along Sukhumvit Road along the BTS Skytrain, Asoke Intersection, Bangkok.

Ms. Sarah said that from this operation area which is a tourist attraction for foreigners Found 4 beggars, including 1 Cambodian woman, which is the same one posted on the said page. and three Cambodian mother-daughter pairs, the officials invited them to screen and record the arrests. Because begging is an illegal offense according to the Beggar Control Act 2016, it is punishable by imprisonment not exceeding 1 month or a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht, or both. One Cambodian female beggar was compared and fined. and coordinate forwarding to the Immigration Office to continue pushing for repatriation to the country of origin While three Cambodian mother-daughter pairs were initially taken into temporary protection by the MSD Ministry of Shelter for the Homeless. To continue testing to prove blood relation

ships (DNA).

Ms. Sarah said that if you see a beggar We should not give money out of pity. Because begging is an illegal act. Please notify at People’s Welfare Management Accelerated Center (CRES), Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, through the MSD hotline 1300, providing 24-hour service, where we have a rapid operation team. Ready to go to the area quickly and keep up with events.

Source: Thai News Agency