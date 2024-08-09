This Mother’s Day, invite your mother to visit the “Praepastra Borommachininat” event at Paragon Park from 12 – 18 August.



Ministry of Culture promotes Thai fabrics from 76 provinces, showcases the charm of Thai fabrics, invites people to learn about the origins of National Thai Fabric Day, presents creative cultural products that build on Thai fabrics to increase the value of Thai fabrics’ soft power at the international level.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture, said that the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Siam Paragon Shopping Mall, government agencies, private sectors, and cultural networks, is organizing an event to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on the occasion of her birthday on August 12, 2024, under the name ‘Praepastra Boromarajininat’, from August 12-18, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony and a ceremony to pay homage to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Her Majesty the Queen Mother On August 12, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. and in the evening at 7.00 p.m., we invite all citizens to join in lighting candles to offer auspicious blessings at Parc Paragon, M

floor, Siam Paragon Shopping Mall, Bangkok. The event is organized under the name of ‘Praepastra Boromarajini Nath’ to express gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, who has performed various royal duties for the benefit of the Thai people, conserved and restored the nation’s arts and culture, promoted Thai handicrafts, and conserved and promoted the intellectual heritage of ‘Thai fabric’, elevating Thai fabric to be outstanding and recognized by the international community.

The Minister of Culture also said that the event will feature an exhibition on ‘National Thai Fabric Day’ presenting the history of National Thai Fabric Day, as well as displaying Thai fabrics with identity patterns from 76 provinces, showcasing the beauty of colors, fibers, patterns, and meticulous weaving, reflecting the identity of each area. It will further develop traditional fabric patterns into modern and distinctive provincial identity fabrics, such as the Sak flower pattern fabric from Phrae Province in the No

rth, the Mukda glass pattern fabric from Mukdahan Province in the Northeast, the Ratchaburi pattern fabric or the Kab Ong Nok Khu pattern from Ratchaburi Province in the Central region, and the coral and sea pattern fabric from Phuket Province in the South. In addition, there will be a presentation of cultural products (CPOT) that are creatively developed from Thai fabrics, which will increase their value and encourage more purchases, pushing them to become Thailand’s Soft Power that is internationally recognized. In addition, there will be an exhibition honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, allowing people to learn and absorb Her Majesty’s royal duties towards Thai handicrafts, Thai handicrafts, and various Thai fabrics.

For the ‘Praepastra Borommachininat’ event, there are also activities to see, shop, and enjoy various cultural performances, such as the royal Thai dance performance, children’s khon performance, singing by famous artists such as Suda Chuenban, national artist, Phing Phing Th

e Golden Song, Tao Phusilp and Pat Power Pat, folk performances (Stamp), Thai and international music performances by the Fine Arts Department, performances by 9 folk artist associations and singing by national artists, contemporary music performances in honor of Her Majesty by networks of contemporary artists from various educational institutions, Silpathorn artists and guest artists, a fashion show of contemporary Thai clothing, and enjoy the Isan Pong Lang On Son band performance by Srikanuan Wittayakhom School, a music band performance by the Public Relations Department, a small puppet show by Phranakhon Rajabhat University, a Chingcha Sawan folk music band performance by Yothinburana School, Bangkok, and a Joe Louis small puppet show, etc.

In addition, there are cultural demonstrations, including demonstrations of making Alua dessert and coconut milk jelly in the form of ‘garlands and jasmine flowers,’ making snow lotus dessert, layered flower dessert, purple bouquet dessert, and jasmine bouquet dessert

, demonstrations of coin purse embroidery, sewing fish-shaped key chains, sewing embroidered tea-absorbing pillows, making embroidered cloth bags, making embroidered key chains, making flower key chains from cloth, making cloth petal garlands, and selling Thai cultural products (CPOT) from 30 communities

Source: Thai News Agency