“Thirat” confirms that SMS warnings are timely for all locations



Government House, 8 Oct – “Thirat” reveals preparations to cope with overflowing water along the Chao Phraya River, orders water pumps to be ready at every point, confirms that SMS warnings will be sent in time at every point, even if there is no phone signal.

Ms. Thirat Rattanasri, Deputy Minister of Interior, spoke about the current water situation in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, which is starting to overflow. She said that she has ordered water pumps to be ready for use at all points. From working together with all sectors, we have been closely monitoring the situation in the Chao Phraya River basin. As for the dams in various areas, they have been inspected to send out warning signals to inform the public. The public living along the river will know how much the water level will rise. However, to be on the safe side, the public should prepare themselves by practicing evacuation drills and moving their belongings away. The government will always give warnings. However, sometimes unexpected rain occu

rs. However, being prepared for safety is something that everyone must have.

Ms. Thirat added that we can immediately notify because we have all channels, both SMS and local administrative organizations. Even if there is no phone signal, you will receive a warning signal. -317 – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency