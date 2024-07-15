Thieves are on the loose, stealing manhole covers throughout Udon Thani.

Udon Thani, Thieves in Udon Thani are on the loose, stealing ‘drain covers’. Municipal officials are currently collecting evidence to file a complaint.

A CCTV clip from locals in the Udomsathaporn community area of ??Nong Samrong Municipality, Mueang Udon Thani District, recorded two male perpetrators riding a motorcycle and parking it near a manhole cover. The passenger then got off and quickly lifted the metal manhole cover onto his back before riding away. This incident occurred in several communities in Nong Samrong Municipality, with many manhole covers gone.

The reporter went to inspect Soi Chue Choti 2 and found that 2 more manhole covers were missing in the alley. The locals helped solve the problem by using wooden boards and concrete blocks to cover the manholes to prevent cars from falling into them. However, cars passing by ran over them and broke them.

In addition, at Soi Butdee, Ban Bon Nam, Village No. 9, it was found that the thief also stole 1 manhole cover. From talking to the Nong Samron

g Municipality officials, it was learned that the municipality is aware of this matter and is in the process of collecting evidence to report to the police officers at Na Kha Police Station to track down the thief and bring him to justice.

Source: Thai News Agency