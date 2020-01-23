Thermal scanner at Bali airport to screen Wuhan corona virus

We are ready to monitor all passengers as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus that originated from Wuhan, China

Badung, Bali (ANTARA) – A thermal scanner has been installed at Bali airport’s arrival terminal as a precautionary measure against the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV), originating in Wuhan City, China, that claimed 17 lives and infected over 540.

“We are ready to monitor all passengers as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus that originated from Wuhan, China. We install this since January 4 and worked closely with all stakeholders in the airport,” an official of the Port Health Office (KKP) Denpasar Putu Alit Sudarma stated here on Thursday.

All passengers at the arrival terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali will undergo thermal scans to enable officials to monitor their body temperature.

“High fever is among the symptoms of the virus infection. This can be detected with this device,” he pointed out.

The authority will take precautionary measures and conduct further health checks if they find passengers with body temperature recorded above 38 degrees Celsius.

“Passengers exhibiting symptom indicative of the virus infection will be directly brought to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar for further treatment,” he noted.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 17 people and infected more than 540 as of Wednesday (Jan 22).

The virus has spread to at least six other countries.

On Wednesday, the local authorities had announced that the entire city of Wuhan will be quarantined, with all means of transportation halted.

The virus can spread from human to human, and experts are fighting to understand it and stop it from spreading further, as millions begin to travel for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The disease is part of the larger coronavirus family, which typically infect the nose, throat, or sinuses. This one has symptoms akin to pneumonia.

Source: ANTARA News