There is no ‘evil troop’ in Papua: top military officer

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Commander of the XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command Maj.Gen.Ignatius Yogo Triyono has denied narratives of the presence of so called “evil troop” in Papua as circulated through social media platforms.

“There is no ‘evil troop’ as narrated through the social media platforms. The narratives are not true at all,” he told ANTARA in Jayapura on Saturday.

The arriving soldiers are from the 315/Garuda Battalion personnel whose coat of arms is “Garuda”.

They would be stationed in the districts of Mimika, Asmat, and Mappi to replace their counterparts from the 756 Infantry Battalion (Yonif 756) who had completed their duties. Therefore, the soldiers were not additional army personnel, he said.

Triyono said the current situation in this Indonesia’s easternmost province is relatively conducive but the soldiers stationed there are suggested to keep staying alert.

In carrying out the law enforcement operations against armed Papuan terrorist groups, the army personnel would synergize with their counterparts from the National Police, he added.

Early this week, Indonesian naval ship KRI Banjarmasin-592, with 400 soldiers onboard, departed from North Jakarta’s Military Naval Command (Kolinlamil) Pier for Papua’s Merauke Port.

The deployment of soldiers from the Siliwangi Regional Military Command’s infantry battalion is aimed at replacing their counterparts, who had been on duty for 10 months.

Those having accomplished their duties in safeguarding Papua Province, which still experiences security disturbances, will be withdrawn and sent back to their units.

Over the course of the past five months, Papua has borne the brunt of a string of violent attacks by armed separatist terrorist groups targeting security personnel and innocent civilians in districts, such as Puncak, Intan Jaya, Yahukimo, and Pegunungan Bintang.

The armed groups often employ hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel while unleashing acts of terror against civilians to trigger fear among people.

Ojek drivers, teachers, students, and street food vendors, among others, have fallen victims to their terror acts. Civilian aircraft too have been the targets of such attacks.

In reinforcing law enforcement operations against the armed terrorist groups in the districts of Yahukimo and Pegunungan Bintang, the Papua Police recently dispatched two platoons of mobile brigade (Brimob) personnel.

Each of the platoons were deployed to Dekai Sub-district in Yahukimo and Oksibil Sub-district in Pegunungan Bintang respectively following the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to four others during separate attacks last week.

Following this deployment, Dekai received two platoons of Brimob personnel, while Oksibil has got one platoon, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fakhiri noted.

Source: Antara News