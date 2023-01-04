The World of Biolog Gets Bigger! Biolog Adds Contract Services and New Analysis Software to Its Portfolio of Tools With the Acquisition of MIDI Labs and MIDI, Inc.

Biolog Logo

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biolog, Inc., a leading provider of cell-based microbial identification and phenotypic profiling products, today announced the acquisition of MIDI Labs and MIDI, Inc., both headquartered in Newark, Delaware. Biolog and MIDI serve many of the same customers and industries. Over the last two decades, both companies have served the microbial ID community, offering complimentary products and services. The acquisition will be funded through an expansion of Biolog’s Series A financing, led by BroadOak Capital and Research Corporation Technologies.

MIDI Labs, an innovator in microbial identification, currently offers contract laboratory services for microbial identification and enumeration to deliver critical, time-sensitive ID for pharmaceutical, probiotic, food and beverage, and personal care manufacturing operations using sequencing and MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. MIDI, Inc., a pioneer of microbial identification by fatty acid analysis, offers its Sherlock software packages in various end-markets that enable soil community, spice, botanical, and dietary supplement analysis using GC, GC-MS and HPLC.

MIDI Labs will supplement its existing offerings with Biolog’s OmniLog® platform for metabolic phenotypic analysis. “Combining the technologies from Biolog and MIDI will allow us to offer polyphasic analysis to customers doing any type of microbial ID or phenotypic metabolic profiling to enable a direct link between genotype, phenotype, and proteomics,” said Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog.

FDA registered, USDA permitted, and ISO 17025: 2017 accredited, MIDI Labs has set the standard in providing accurate and reliable services for 25+ years. “This is a big win for MIDI and our customers. Together with Biolog, we’ll be able to identify tens of thousands of microbiota and add phenotypic services for customers needing a more complete picture of an organism’s metabolic function,” said Gary Jackoway, President of MIDI Labs.

This is Biolog’s first acquisition under its new leadership team, which came on board in May 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome the MIDI team into the Biolog family. This acquisition enables rapid expansion of our ID database that will benefit all our ID customers, and with our combination of systems and services, can offer even more value to customers, regardless of scale or budget,” said Wicke.

About Biolog

Biolog is a leader in phenotypic cell profiling, metabolic characterization, and microbial identification. Located in Hayward, CA, the company’s products enable characterization of microbial cells, mammalian cells and mitochondria as well as identification of thousands of species of bacteria, yeast, and fungi. For more information, visit www.biolog.com.

Contact Information:

John Proctor, Ph.D.

CCO

jproctor@biolog.com

(408)306-0414

Related Images





Image 1: Biolog Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8722816