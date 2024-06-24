The victim complained that he was tricked into renting a car and then the person ran off with it.



Many car rental victims complained that they were tricked into renting cars and then being scammed. It was found that they were related to a police officer. It was found that 20 people have been tricked, with damages totaling almost 20 million baht.

Several victims of the car rental business went to file a complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau Police Complaint Center after providing car rental services in Phuket Province and being stolen by a gang of car thieves. The case was not progressed, so they went to look for them themselves until they found them as relatives of a police officer in Nakhon Pathom Province. They even called the police station handling the case to ask for bail, which allowed them to escape.

Ms. Thanphakanan, a victim of the car rental business in Phuket Province, said that she is very worried now after being tricked into renting a car and then stealing the car. The incident occurred on May 1, 2023. A gang of car thieves, a man and a woman, contacted to rent a black Fortuner, li

cense plate number Kon 9753 Sakon Nakhon, for 30 days. The reason given was that they would rent it to a foreign relative to use first. They signed a contract to pay a monthly rental fee of 45,000 baht in cash and a deposit of 5,000 baht, totaling 50,000 baht. The renter contacted them to deliver the car to Phuket Airport. After receiving the car, they contacted the renter to request a copy of the foreign driver’s passport, but were suspiciously avoided. So they checked the GPS attached to the car and found that the signal was in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The contract stated that the car could only be used in Phuket and Phang Nga Provinces. After that, they could not contact them anymore. So they filed a complaint with Sakhu Police Station, Phuket Province. After that, the case did not progress, so they asked a friend to help track it down until they found that the car had been passed on to several people until it ended up with Mr. Anuwat in Nakhon Pathom Province. So he informed the director of Sakoo Pol

ice Station to track him down and prosecute him, but he was told that a police officer in Nakhon Pathom Province called and asked him to help bail out the culprit during the investigation because he was a relative and the culprit had turned himself in. So the director released the culprit and guaranteed that he would pay back the money because the car had been sold. However, after he was released, he could not be contacted again. So he wanted to warn others that they might fall victim to this car theft gang again.

Another victim, Mr. Kritsakorn, a victim of a car rental service in the province, said that this renter contacted him to rent a pickup truck to use as a private transport vehicle. The rental contract was signed from March to May 30, 2023, with a monthly rental fee of 12,000 baht, with 2 months of rental payment in advance. When the car was due to be returned, he could not contact the renter, so he filed a police report, but the case did not progress. When checking the page of the group of people wh

o were stolen cars, it was found that this group often traveled around making car rental contracts and committing car thefts in many areas. There were many victims who were deceived in the same way as himself. Today, he filed a complaint to expedite the recovery of the car.

Source: Thai News Agency