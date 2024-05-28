The Supreme Court jailed Sonthiyan for 8 months for obstructing the election, suspended for 2 years.



Criminal Court, Supreme Court jails Sonthiyan for 8 months for obstructing the election, suspended sentence for 2 years, fined 20,000 baht, while another 3 PDRC members escape.

Today (28 May) the court made an appointment to read the Supreme Court’s judgment in the PDRC rebellion case. The first complaint, black numbers A. 1191/2014, A. 1298/2014, A. 1328/2014, was issued by the prosecutor of the Office of Special Cases 4. The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Mr. Sonthiyan. Chuenruthai Naitham, 66 years old, PDRC leader and Top News executive, Mr. Sakonthi Phattiyakul, 47 years old, former Bangkok MP, joined the rally, Mr. Sombat Thamrongthanyawong, age 73 years old, former president of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) and former chairman of the Political Reform Commission. and the Political Reform Council (NPC) and Mr. Seri Wongmontha, 75 years old, an academic in mass communication and marketing, are defendants 1-4 in the offense of conspiring to rebel, making it appear to the p

ublic verbally. or any other method that is not carried out in accordance with the constitutional purpose of causing chaos. or unrest in the Kingdom, secret societies, dens of thieves, and conspiring to obstruct polling station officials, conspiring to obstruct the work of the Election Commission, and a total of 8 charges.

By this first case Prosecutors filed charges in 2014 in connection with the gathering of PDRC with Mr. Suthep Leading the rally to oust the government Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra, former Prime Minister Between 23 November 2013 and 1 May 2014, protesters were led to invade and close many government buildings. including obstructing elections At the end of the complaint, the plaintiff’s prosecutor also asked the court to order revocation of the defendant’s voting rights for a period of 5 years, while all 4 defendants denied all charges. Ready to appoint a lawyer to fight the case During the trial, all four defendants were temporarily released. The case began investigating witnesses from 2015-2019

.

In this case, the Court of First Instance dismissed the case on July 25, 2019, and the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence. Mr. Sonthiyan was imprisoned for 8 months without parole, including an order to revoke his voting rights for 5 years. As for defendants 2-4, the charges were dismissed. Today, all 4 defendants came to court without giving any interviews to the media.

Today there is a specific issue regarding the appeal of the first defendant, Mr. Sonthiyan, with the Supreme Court overturning the judgment. The Court of Appeal sentenced Mr. Sonthiyan to 8 months in prison, but after considering that the defendant’s actions did not cause much damage. Never been punished before Occupation as a mass media It is seen that one should have a career to serve society. Short-term prison sentences are not beneficial. But in order to remember It was agreed that the sentence should be suspended for 2 years and a fine of 20,000 baht. The remaining defendants must comply with the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

Source

: Thai News Agency