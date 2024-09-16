The SEC reminds not to forget to report the reason for not going to the election to repair the Phitsanulok MP District 1.



SEC warns voters Notification of the reason for not being able to vote Phitsanulok, Constituency 1 yesterday, will not be restricted.

Public Relations Office The Election Commission informs voters of the Phitsanulok Provincial Constituency 1 to replace the vacant positions that did not go to the polls last Sunday. can report the reason for not being able to vote. From today until September 22, the person must report the incident according to the form S.S. 1/8 or make a written report, which must clearly indicate the ID number and address according to the house registration evidence, as well as inform why they cannot vote.

They can submit it to the district registrar or the local registrar where they are voters in person, or make a letter of assignment for another person to file on their behalf, or send it by registered mail or notify by electronic means.

However, If a voter does not go to the polls and fails to notify the reasons for not being able to vote or notifying the reasons for not being able to ex

ercise his or her right to vote but the reasons are not reasonable, the right to file a petition against the election will be restricted. The right to apply for election as a treasurer and the head of the house. Prohibition of holding the position of political official and political parliamentary official. Prohibited from holding the position of Deputy Local Executive. Secretary of the Local Executive, Assistant Secretary of the Local Executive. Chairman of the Local Executive Advisory Board, Local Executive Advisory Board or Local Executive Advisory Board in accordance with the Law on the Establishment of Local Government Organizations The restriction of rights is limited to 2 years at a time from the date of the election in which the voter does not exercise his or her right to vote, and if in the next election the voter does not exercise his or her right to vote again, the time limit of the right shall be counted again. If the previous restriction period remains, the restriction period shall end.

Source:

Thai News Agency