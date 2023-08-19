The principal had the students pack their own lunch. after the municipality has not yet paid subsidies

Nakhon Ratchasima, Aug 19-Another drama of student lunches. The director of the school in Phimai District made a letter informing parents to help pack lunch for their children from next Monday. after the municipality did not fully subsidize the student lunch budget Have to find spare money to pay, but not enough. Asked 2 times, still still. The municipality still has no answer on this matter.

The social world has posted an official book of a school in Nakhon Ratchasima, dated August 18, 2023, in the case of allowing students to pack lunch to eat by themselves. From Monday, August 21, 2023 onwards, because the Phimai Subdistrict Municipality has not yet subsidized school lunches.

The reporter traveled to a school in Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, under the Nakhon Ratchasima Primary Educational Service Area Office 7, met with the school director, clarifying that the school was open for classes from grade 2 to grade 6 with a total of 666 students. Allocated a budget for student lunches from the Phimai Subdistrict Municipality. which semester 1, Phimai Municipality allocate student lunch budget Representing per head, 22 baht per head, allocated for only 50 days, amounting to 733,700 baht, starting from May 15 – July 25, the school therefore sent documents requesting the remaining student lunch budget allocation. Again on July 23, 30 days in the amount of 440,220 baht, but did not receive any response. therefore making a request letter again But the municipality is still indifferent. I don't know where it gets stuck. or for any reason make the school Must solve the initial problem by finding money to reserve for paying student lunches first. From July 26 to August 18, 2023, a total of 13 days, worth 190, 762 baht, which the school has no money to spare Therefore consulted with the school administrators on how to proceed. Therefore, it was resolved that parents had to ask for help to temporarily pack rice for their children to eat as lunch. in order to help resolve problems that occurred before starting from Monday 21 August onwards and if the municipality The budget has been allocated for the school. will accelerate the money for student lunch at 22 baht per head per day to pay back to parents according to the budget received

Journalists tried to contact the mayor of Phimai sub-district. to inquire about the facts and delays that occurred but unable to contact therefore contacted the secretary of the Mayor of Phimai Subdistrict I received an answer that Now the mayor is on a mission to train in other provinces on Monday, August 21, so he will return to work as usual. Currently unable to provide any information.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency