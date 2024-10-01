The Prime Minister rushed to visit the injured in the fire incident of the educational tour bus.



The Prime Minister rushed to visit the injured students from the fire incident on the school bus. He coordinated with the Ministry of Transport to arrange for a safe transport for the students back to Uthai Thani today.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra walked to Rangsit Hospital to check on the condition of three students who were injured in a bus fire that took students from Uthai Thani Province on a field trip to Bangkok. They are being treated here for about 15 minutes. Pol Gen Kittirat

Phanphet, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, and Chada Thaiset, former Deputy Minister of the Interior and MP for Uthai Thani, were waiting to receive the Prime Minister and report the number of injured and dead.

While the Prime Minister asked about the relatives of the injured and deceased, if anyone had arrived yet, Pol. Gen. Kittirat then took the Prime Minister to visit the injured.

While Mr. Chatda, as MP for Uthai Thani, stated that as soon as he heard the news, he rode a motorcycle to re

ach the area as quickly as possible due to his concern.

The Prime Minister stated that from the initial report, there were 3 injured people at Rangsit Hospital, who were being treated in the ICU. Those who were not injured will be sent back to Uthai Thani Province. The Ministry of Transport has prepared vehicles, but he will wait and see what the parents say. If it is found that the children are not seriously injured, they will be sent back today.

Source: Thai News Agency