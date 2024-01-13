The Prime Minister insists that children are the ones who determine the future of the nation.



Settha confirms that youth are the ones who determine the future of the nation. Emphasize that the government will solve the inequality and provide equal education. The goal is that no one will be left out of the system.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, posted (x) on National Children’s Day saying, ‘Children and youth determine the future of the nation. My greatest wish is for all children to receive an equal education. and use knowledge to create benefits for yourself and others

The government is committed to ensuring that every child is not left out of the education system. We aim for Zero Dropout to solve the problem of educational inequality. Develop flexible learning to meet your needs Emphasis on career skills and life skills Anyone who is disconnected from the system will be returned to the education system.

Work at the office today I also greeted 10 youths who are talented and underprivileged youth from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (Ministry of

Social Development and Human Security).”

Source: Thai News Agency