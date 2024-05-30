The Prime Minister asked the Police Commander-in-Chief to explain the issue of “Big Joke”



Bangkok, The Prime Minister admits that the meeting of the Police Commission had a discussion on “Big Joke”, refuses to answer the details, and sends the Police Commander in Chief’s office in return.

5:30 p.m. Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, chaired the meeting of the Police Civil Service Commission No. 4/2024 and the National Police Policy Committee Meeting No. 1/2024 at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters. This meeting was considered a continuous meeting of two committees.

The Prime Minister took approximately 1 hour 30 minutes before coming to explain to the media. I admit that at today’s meeting of the Police Commission, there was consideration of the opinions of the Council of State Office. Regarding the order to be released from government service before Police General Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police The details will be given to the Acting National Police Commissioner. is the explainer

As for the current status of Police General Surachet, will it have to be sent to

the Office of the Council of State for interpretation or not? Mr. Settha confirmed the original statement that he would be acting in his place. is the explainer

It is reported that during the Prime Minister The issue of Police General Surachet was raised. came up to discuss at the meeting It takes about 10 minutes to act as a representative. Didn’t join the meeting either. Because he saw that he had a vested interest in this matter.

For the case of the arrest of “Pang Nanode” in Indonesia Minister of Justice Will I travel to Indonesia tomorrow by myself to pick up “Pang Nanode” to be prosecuted in Thailand? The Prime Minister stated that this must be in accordance with the process of international law. As for details such as whether the person will be brought back to face prosecution in Thailand or not. and cases that occurred in Indonesia, such as forged passports and conflicts with Indonesian women. I personally don’t know. Including not knowing whether Thailand has an extradition treaty with Indonesia or

not.

As for the news that some female police officers may have helped “Pang Nanode” escape, I personally do not know the report. But every investigation must be in-depth and must be fair to all parties.

Source: Thai News Agency