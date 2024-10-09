The President of the National Assembly plans to propose ASEAN to jointly solve drug problems.



The President of the National Assembly aims to propose that ASEAN join in solving the drug problem, the root cause of crime, confirming that Thailand is ready to be the host.

Mr. Van Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the leader of the Thai parliamentary delegation, together with Mr. Damrong Phuttal, Advisor to the President of the National Assembly (Honorary) and Advisor to the Thai parliamentary delegation, attended the ASEAN Parliamentary Meeting in Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Mr. Van Muhammad Noor said that this meeting was a joint meeting with ASEAN parliamentary leaders, parallel to the ASEAN Summit, and the proposals and opinions of the ASEAN parliaments that met this morning will be presented at the ASEAN Summit in the afternoon because the work of the parliaments must be connected. This time is considered important because the current global situation and this region have many problems. After the COVID-19 situatio

n has passed and there has been an economic recession that has affected the whole world, ASEAN should come together to talk to find a way to cope. The important thing is to create strong ASEAN connectivity, both in terms of economy and cooperation in solving disasters caused by the impact of global warming. Recently, Thailand has encountered a flood problem, so we must find a joint solution.

At the same time, we must create a political understanding of the current world problems, such as the threat of war between Ukraine and Russia, Palestine and Israel, and other regions, even though they are not close, but they have an impact on this region. Therefore, we must create connections to create strength in all aspects and aim for mutual benefits to fight other regions.

However, I think that the problem that has the most impact on Thailand is the drug problem. Therefore, I have discussed it with Ms. Praetongtan Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, who agreed to present it to the meeting because they see the importanc

e of cooperation in solving the drug problem. Because 70-80 percent of the crime problems are mostly caused by drug problems. Because the impacts are like a chain or a link that connects together. Therefore, we should find a way to solve the problem together, especially to stop the precursor factories. In the past, many countries have seen the problem but no one has taken the lead. Therefore, if Thailand is the center of cooperation in solving the problem this time, in addition to cooperation, Thailand itself must solve the drug problem within the country.

Source: Thai News Agency