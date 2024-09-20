The NPO announced the results of operations on nearly 13,000 assets and 70 cases.

PPONG. Announced the results of operations on more than 12,800 assets, 70 cases with an asset value of more than 4,700 million baht.

Mr. Thepsu Boonchotidara Secretary General of the National Police Department, together with Mr. Bhumiwisan Kasemsuk, Secretary General of the National Police Department, Mr. Wacharin Panurat Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Office of Investigation Lt. Col. Charoonkiet Pankaew, Deputy Commander of the Central Investigation Department, and Mr. Wittaya Nititham Director of the Legal Division, Spokesperson for the Office of the National Police Department. Jointly announcing the results of the Transaction Committee Meeting No. 11/2024 on September 18, 2024, the Transaction Committee has considered and approved the action against assets related to the offense.

Mr. Bhumiwisan Kasemsuk, Secretary General of the PTA, said that the remaining assets after the confiscation of assets must not have any assets left after committing the crime of corruption against their positions. If

it is linked to who the money is transferred to. He emphasized that any criminal offense against his or her position will not only be subject to administrative and criminal discipline but will also be prosecuted for confiscation of property from the PPP.

Offenses related to corruption in official positions More than 10,900 assets related to the offense were confiscated and frozen, worth more than 40 million baht. Examples of cases Mr. Pimpong and the others An officer of the Property Survey Group of the Bangkok Metropolitan Public Works Office who was arrested by the officers for the offense of being a government official acting or omitting to act in any way to seek benefits that should not be lawful according to the law and confiscate the property of Mr. Pimpong and his associates. Mr. Pimpong claimed that he was able to move the golf course to minimize the loss of space, but it had to cost to solve the project design and collect money from the victims. From the investigation, it was found that Mr. Pimpong

took the property obtained from the offense to pawn at a pawn shop in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province. The Transaction Committee ordered the seizure and temporary freezing of 77 assets related to the offense, such as gold bars, gold bars, Amulet, land, and deposit accounts worth more than 26 million baht.

In addition, there is a case of Mr. Pramuol and his colleagues who are revenue officers. The Ratchathewi District Office, Bangkok, had a situation of demanding money in exchange for not having to pay house and land tax, which the victim company complained to the investigation officer of the Corruption and Misconduct Prevention Division. This led to the investigation and arrest and detection of a large number of assets related to the crime. The Transaction Committee had already ordered the seizure of nearly 7 million baht in cash. This time, additional assets were detected, and the Transaction Committee will order the seizure of additional assets related to the offender worth more than 14 million baht

.

Offenses related to electronic gambling. Assets related to the offense were temporarily seized and frozen worth more than 1,042 million baht.

In an important case, Mr. Sanga and the others (Gophuc Network) who coordinated with the Department of Special Investigation found information on the solicitation of online gambling betting using various gambling websites by allowing gamblers to transfer money through a bank account designated by the perpetrator’s network as a gambling transfer account or a betting account on the website. The third row, the fourth row, and the fifth row. The Transaction Committee ordered the temporary seizure of related assets totaling more than 963 million baht.

Mr. Wacharin Panurat Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions It was further revealed that a Myanmar company appointed Mr. Sanga or “Gophuk” as an agent to trade fuel from Thailand. to export to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar with tax exemption. When checking the status of the company. It was found that the company was

not registered in the Directory of Juristic Persons of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and the company did not operate or have an establishment as stated in the goods order document presented to the oil selling company, which had a serious impact on the country’s economic system and was a laundering of money from border casinos, which is an offense under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017). The Excise Tax Act B.E. 2560, the Revenue Code and the Money Laundering Law are special cases under investigation.

In addition, there are important cases related to the offense of defrauding the public and offenses related to unfair practices related to securities trading. The related assets were temporarily seized and frozen with a total value of more than 3,165 million baht.

For example, in the case of Mr. Pimukh and his associates, Mr. Pimukh and his associates were involved in making orders for More shares, which was an offense related to fraud. There are additional auditable assets. The Transaction Committee orde

red the temporary seizure of assets related to the offense worth more than 168 million baht. In this case, the asset audit statement for the offense of stock manipulation was separated after the investigation by the SEC and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Offences related to securities trading (stock manipulation) were found. The Transaction Committee has ordered the seizure of assets related to the offense, such as land and deposit accounts totaling more than 230 million baht.

Mr. Thepsu Boonchotidara The Secretary General of the PPP reiterated that the PPP. We must look at the damage to the people who are victims of stock manipulation. The DPP will continue to protect the rights of the victims, which must be summarized clearly and sent to the prosecutor to submit a petition to the court to order the protection of the rights of the victims. If the public who is a victim in the case of stock manipulation can come to submit a petition to bring documents and evidence of the damage to the DPP.

M

r. Wittaya Nititham Director of the Legal Division, Spokesperson for the Office of the National Horse Account, said that the National Currency Supervisory Board has announced the names of people at risk related to the Horse Account and notified these names to more than 50,000 banks, of which there are more than 500,000 accounts related to the Horse Account with a turnover of about 1,400 million baht. According to the government’s policy, this money should be returned to the victims, who are in the process of amending the law due to the current money laundering legal process. The government wants to protect the rights of victims and refund the victims as soon as possible.

Source: Thai News Agency