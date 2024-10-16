The most magnificent way of faith flowing on a fire boat, Nakhon Phanom Province

The 2024 Fire Boat Festival was held in Nakhon Phanom Province, especially on the banks of the Mekong in Mueang District. The province decorated the boats with lanterns and sailed along the river. It created great excitement for the public and tourists.

In the evening today, the local people performed a ceremony to pray for and worship the Buddha and the Mother Ganges. Before starting the activity of flowing the fire boat for prosperity.

Along the banks of the Mekong River, there will be a highlight activity such as the assembly and decoration of traditional light boats that are designed and constructed by skilled craftsmen and used more than 50 people to light them. When the fire burns, it will be shaped according to the desired design. Create beauty when cruising in the Mekong River at night. This is a tradition of belief to be offered as a Buddhist sacrifice by the local people. This evening there will be a traditional flow of fire boats. 1 aircraft

Another highlight this year is the Birthday Relic Fire

Boat with 8 relics modeled after each district. Combining innovative lighting, color, sound, and contemporary, the design and decoration of an electric boat is exquisitely and has an auspicious connotation. Since the name of the fire ship. Starting from “Rong Suriyan” which conveys prosperity to “Ming Muang Nakorn” which represents the prosperity of Nakhon Phanom Province, it will be shown throughout the 11 days of the event.

Tomorrow (17 October), which coincides with the day of Lent, there will be a parade of 12 fireboats from 12 districts, each of which is 30-80 meters long, about 25-35 meters high, decorated with more than 20,000-30,000 lanterns, using more than 50 people, watching 500 drone flying shows, 5,000 krathongs, along with fireworks along the banks of the Mekong River. The distance is more than 4 kilometers, allowing the public and tourists to see the beauty. In the tradition of Lent merit, the fire boat flow festival, which is the only one in Thailand, is held for 11 days and 11 nights from Oc

tober 8-18.

During the day, there are also interesting activities such as worshipping for the blessing of Lord Phaya Sri Sattanakarat, a big dragon on the Mekong River, a landmark of Nakhon Phanom Province that everyone must check in, as well as watching the traditional 55-rowing longboat race connecting Thailand and Laos to win the 2024 Royal Trophy with a distance of 1,500 meters.

Tourists from Nonthaburi Province gave information that they came to see the Fire Boat Festival for the first time in their lives. At the invitation of a friend, I was very impressed with the light boat along the Mekong River in a relaxed atmosphere and invited tourists to participate in the Lent activity that will be the highlight tomorrow.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Nakhon Phanom Office Providing information that the organization of the Fire Boat Festival Over the past 9 days and 9 nights, there have been more than 405,000 tourists and a turnover income of 261 million baht in the province.-

