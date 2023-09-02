The Meteorological Department warns of heavy to very heavy rain throughout Thailand in some places.

Meteorological Department Announcement No. 13 warns that throughout Thailand there will be heavy to very heavy rain in some places until September 3, 2023. Wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. It is quite powerful. Small boats should refrain from leaving the shore.

A strong monsoon trough lies across the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions of Thailand. In addition, the southwest monsoon is quite strong blowing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This characteristic causes heavy to very heavy rain in some places in Thailand. People in the area are asked to be careful of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain. This may cause flash floods and flash floods. Especially mountain slopes, near waterways and low-lying areas. Including increasing caution when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.

Provinces that are expected to have heavy to very heavy rain in some places are as follows:

September 2, 2023.

Northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Southern

region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Date: 3 September 2023

Northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet

Northeastern region: Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Kanchanaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphanburi and Ratchaburi, including Bangkok and surrounding

areas Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Chachoengsao Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat,

Southern Region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

For wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand It will be quite strong. The waves are 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 3 meters high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters. Boaters are asked to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. For small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, they should refrain from leaving the shore.

