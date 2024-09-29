‘The King and Queen’ granted awards for the Qur’an recitation contest



His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen presided over the presentation of awards for the 17th National Qur’an Recitation Contest 2024 at the Pattani Central Mosque. His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen traveled to present awards for the 17th National Qur’an Recitation Contest for the year 2024 at the Pattani Central Mosque, Mueang Pattani District, Pattani Province. On this occasion, His Majesty granted an audience to Mr. Habki Kadamung, the winner of the 2023 National Qur’an Recitation Contest, to recite the Qur’an. After that, His Majesty granted an audience to the winners, runners-up and honorable mentions to receive trophies, while the judges and sponsors of the event received commemorative plaques. After that, the Chularatchamontri made dua, asked for blessings from God, and offered blessings to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and the Royal Family. His Majesty then had a close conversation with Islamic religious leaders.

On this o

ccasion, His Majesty graciously ordered the Royal Medical Corps, Royal Palace Bureau, and the Royal Thai Army Medical Department to collaborate with the Pattani Provincial Public Health Office and Pattani Hospital, with specialists from various fields, to provide treatment using specialized medical equipment bestowed by His Majesty to the local people, including those who went to pay their respects to His Majesty. On this occasion, His Majesty accepted 6 patients under royal patronage, who suffered from congenital foot deformity, both feet twisted inward since birth, congenital cerebral palsy, and slow development in all aspects

Source: Thai News Agency